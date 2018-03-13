Robert T. Ladd Purchases 33,000 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 33,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $383,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert T. Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, Robert T. Ladd purchased 7,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $189.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 57.04%. The company had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 million. research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

SCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 36,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company originates and invests primarily in private middle-market companies through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation.

