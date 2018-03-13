Robecosam AG Purchases 50,800 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $135,108,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $2,538,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.65.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM ) opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13,607.28, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $574.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.56 million. equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

