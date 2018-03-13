Rivetz Price Tops $0.88 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00009606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta and HitBTC. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $23.16 million and approximately $1,527.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008638 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00910003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003138 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014307 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010905 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00113145 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00212074 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.