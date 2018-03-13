Rise Hits Market Cap of $44.37 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market cap of $44.37 million and $126.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 121,800,275 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk, and created to reinforce programming langueage diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications, so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

