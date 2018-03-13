Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.18 Million Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $378,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,099.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis M. Riccio, Jr. sold 65,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $2,090,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,910 shares of company stock worth $2,595,625. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated ( NYSE LZB ) opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,482.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.84.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.21). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $413.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LZB shares. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company’s segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment.

