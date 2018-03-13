Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Qualys were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $121,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $575,318.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,801 shares of company stock worth $3,863,839 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qualys Inc ( NASDAQ QLYS ) opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $3,030.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Qualys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. First Analysis restated a “weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

