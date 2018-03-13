RGC Resources (RGCO) Upgraded to B+ by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $198.94, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of -0.03.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.63 million. analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in RGC Resources by 479.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 59,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RGC Resources by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RGC Resources by 56.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc (Resources) is an energy services company. The Company is engaged in the regulated sale and distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities, through its Roanoke Gas Company (Roanoke Gas) subsidiary.

