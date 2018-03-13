RGC Resources (RGCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RGC Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) opened at $26.68 on Friday. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $198.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of -0.03.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.63 million. research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,950,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 479.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 31,089 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 56.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc (Resources) is an energy services company. The Company is engaged in the regulated sale and distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities, through its Roanoke Gas Company (Roanoke Gas) subsidiary.

