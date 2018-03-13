Reviewing Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.01% -55.65% Opiant Pharmaceuticals 8.93% 42.44% 15.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 1,239.32 -$47.74 million ($1.74) -7.08 Opiant Pharmaceuticals $18.45 million 2.72 $6.58 million ($1.41) -14.01

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Opiant Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 0 2.75 Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 93.46%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company offers a gene control platform designed to analyze the unexploited region of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in human disease tissue to identify and drug targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The Company is focused on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The Company’s drug programs include SY-1425 (retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARa) agonist) and SY-1365 (cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor). SY-1425 (tamibarotene) is an oral, potent and selective agonist, or activator, of the transcription factor RARa. SY-1365 is a small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional kinase known as CDK7. The Company is using its platform to analyze gene expression programs across additional cancers, inflammatory diseases and other diseases to identify optimal points of therapeutic intervention in specific subsets of patients.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Lightlake Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The Company has developed NARCAN (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, which was conceived, licensed, developed and approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s pipeline of product candidates includes a treatment for Binge Eating Disorder (BED), a treatment for Bulimia Nervosa (BN), a treatment for Cocaine Use Disorder (CocUD) and a heroin vaccine. The Company also is focused on other treatment opportunities.

