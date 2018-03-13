Reviewing Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) and Enlink Midstream (XTXI)

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) and Enlink Midstream (NASDAQ:XTXI) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Suburban Propane Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Enlink Midstream does not pay a dividend. Suburban Propane Partners pays out 369.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Enlink Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 3.27% 6.57% 1.83% Enlink Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Enlink Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.19 billion 1.23 $37.99 million $0.65 36.58 Enlink Midstream N/A N/A N/A ($0.52) -72.31

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Enlink Midstream. Enlink Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suburban Propane Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and Enlink Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enlink Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Suburban Propane Partners currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.14%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than Enlink Midstream.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Enlink Midstream on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a marketer and distributor of a range of products. The Company specializes in the distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company’s segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. In support of its marketing and distribution operations, the Company installs and services a range of home comfort equipment, particularly in the areas of heating and ventilation. The Company conducts its business through Suburban Propane, L.P., which operates its propane business and assets (the Operating Partnership), and its direct and indirect subsidiaries. As of September 24, 2016, it had sold approximately 414.8 million gallons of propane and 30.9 million gallons of fuel oil and refined fuels to retail customers. The Company owns and operates a propane storage facility in Elk Grove, California.

Enlink Midstream Company Profile

Enlink Midstream Partners, L.P. is engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the gathering, transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company connects the wells of natural gas producers in the geographic areas of its gathering systems in order to gather for a fee or purchase the gas production, processes natural gas for the removal of NGLs, transports natural gas and NGLs and ultimately provides natural gas and NGLs to a variety of markets. In addition, it purchases natural gas and NGLs from producers not connected to its gathering systems for resale and markets natural gas and NGLs on behalf of producers for a fee. Its partnership interests consist of 19.7% limited partner interest in Crosstex Energy, L.P. (the Partnership), as of December 31, 2012, and 100% ownership interest in Crosstex Energy GP, LLC, the general partner of the Partnership, which owns a 2.0% general partner interest and all of the distribution rights in the Partnership.

