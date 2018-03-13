Reviewing RGC Resources (RGCO) & Its Competitors

RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural Gas Distribution” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare RGC Resources to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get RGC Resources alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RGC Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RGC Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 RGC Resources Competitors 68 230 249 7 2.35

RGC Resources presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.20%. As a group, “Natural Gas Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 12.08%. Given RGC Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RGC Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RGC Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RGC Resources $62.30 million $6.23 million 32.14 RGC Resources Competitors $2.15 billion $165.80 million -36.72

RGC Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RGC Resources. RGC Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

RGC Resources has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RGC Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.41, indicating that their average share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RGC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. RGC Resources pays out 74.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural Gas Distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 55.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. RGC Resources lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of shares of all “Natural Gas Distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of RGC Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of shares of all “Natural Gas Distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RGC Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RGC Resources 9.73% 9.64% 3.16% RGC Resources Competitors 4.39% -11.07% 4.29%

Summary

RGC Resources rivals beat RGC Resources on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc. (Resources) is an energy services company. The Company is engaged in the regulated sale and distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities, through its Roanoke Gas Company (Roanoke Gas) subsidiary. Roanoke Gas also provides certain non-regulated services. It maintains an integrated natural gas distribution system to deliver natural gas purchased from suppliers to residential, commercial and industrial users in its service territory. As of September 30, 2016, Resources had approximately 1,132 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline. As of September 30, 2016, Roanoke Gas owned and operated eight metering stations. It also owns a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County that has the capacity to store up to 220,000 dekatherm (DTH) of natural gas. The Company’s subsidiaries also include Diversified Energy Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.