Reviewing China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) & BP (BP)

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) and BP (NYSE:BP) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Petroleum & Chemical and BP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Petroleum & Chemical $290.79 billion 0.34 $7.02 billion $7.28 11.18 BP $244.58 billion 0.54 $3.39 billion $1.29 30.89

China Petroleum & Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than BP. China Petroleum & Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of China Petroleum & Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of BP shares are owned by institutional investors. 92.2% of China Petroleum & Chemical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Petroleum & Chemical and BP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Petroleum & Chemical 0 3 4 0 2.57 BP 2 6 9 0 2.41

BP has a consensus target price of $39.47, suggesting a potential downside of 0.96%. Given BP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BP is more favorable than China Petroleum & Chemical.

Dividends

China Petroleum & Chemical pays an annual dividend of $3.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. BP pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. China Petroleum & Chemical pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BP pays out 184.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares China Petroleum & Chemical and BP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Petroleum & Chemical N/A 4.48% 2.54% BP 1.39% 6.19% 2.29%

Risk and Volatility

China Petroleum & Chemical has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BP has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a China-based energy and chemical company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Development segment, Refining segment, Marketing and Distribution segment, Chemicals segment, and Corporate and Others segment. Exploration and Development segment explores and develops oil fields, as well as produces crude oil and natural gas. Refining segment processes and purifies crude oil, which is sourced from Exploration and Development segment and external suppliers. Marketing and Distribution segment owns and operates oil depots and service stations in China. Chemical segment manufactures and sells petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products and other chemical products to external customers.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing. The Downstream segment has global manufacturing and marketing operations. The Rosneft segment has a resource base of hydrocarbons onshore and offshore. The Other businesses and corporate segment comprises the biofuels and wind businesses, shipping and treasury functions, and corporate activities around the world. The Company provides its customers with fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants to keep engines moving and the petrochemicals products used to make everyday items as diverse as paints, clothes and packaging.

