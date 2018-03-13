Reviewing Alliance Fiber Optic Products (AFOP) and Kopin (KOPN)

Alliance Fiber Optic Products (NASDAQ: AFOP) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both small-cap technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Alliance Fiber Optic Products has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alliance Fiber Optic Products and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Fiber Optic Products -4.29% -3.41% -2.68% Kopin -94.88% -35.53% -29.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliance Fiber Optic Products and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Fiber Optic Products N/A N/A N/A $0.49 37.78 Kopin $27.84 million 10.07 -$26.34 million ($0.37) -10.05

Alliance Fiber Optic Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Fiber Optic Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alliance Fiber Optic Products and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Fiber Optic Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Kopin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Alliance Fiber Optic Products beats Kopin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Fiber Optic Products

Alliance Fiber Optic Products, Inc. (AFOP) designs, manufactures and markets a range of fiber optic components and integrated modules. The Company offers a range of products, including interconnect devices, which are used to connect optical fibers and components; couplers and splitters, which are used to divide and combine optical power, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) devices, which are used to separate and combine multiple specific wavelengths. Its connectivity product family provides a line of optical interconnect devices, couplers and splitters, planar lightwave circuits (PLC) and related optical products, as well as integrated modules incorporating these devices. Its optical passive products include wavelength division multiplexing (WDM), coarse wavelength division multiplexer (CWDM) and DWDM components. Its product offerings include connectivity products and optical passive products.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and seller of Wearable technologies, which include components and systems. The Company’s segments are Forth Dimension Displays Ltd. (FDD), the manufacturer of its reflective display products for test and simulation products, and Kopin, which consists of Kopin Corporation, Kowon, Kopin Software Ltd. and e-MDT America (eMDT). Products, which include its components are augmented reality consumer wearable devices for sports and fitness and virtual reality consumer products for recreational and sport drones; military devices, such as thermal weapon sights and fighter pilot helmets, and industrial and public safety devices, such as fire fighter thermal camera enabled masks. Its reflective display products are also configured as spatial light modulators and are used in industrial equipment for three dimensional (3D) Automated Optical Inspection. It sells displays individually or in combination with its other components assembled in a unit.

