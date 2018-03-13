Rev Group (REVG) PT Set at $32.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

REVG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Rev Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on Rev Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Rev Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Rev Group to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Shares of Rev Group (REVG) opened at $22.36 on Monday. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,501.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rev Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Rev Group’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rev Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rev Group (REVG) PT Set at $32.00 by Morgan Stanley” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/rev-group-revg-pt-set-at-32-00-by-morgan-stanley.html.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (RVs) and luxury buses).

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.