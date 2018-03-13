Research Frontiers, Inc. (REFR) Short Interest Update

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,194 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the February 15th total of 607,004 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.1 days.

Shares of Research Frontiers (NASDAQ REFR) opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.09. Research Frontiers has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 160.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Research Frontiers stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 273,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 1.14% of Research Frontiers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated (Research Frontiers) is engaged in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light. The Company develops and licenses its patented suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to other companies that manufacture and market either the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, lamination services, electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, or the end-products themselves, such as smart windows, skylights and sunroofs.

