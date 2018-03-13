Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for WEX (WEX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WEX (NYSE: WEX):

3/7/2018 – WEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WEX Inc. provides physical, digital and virtual corporate card payment solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Fleet Payment Solutions and Other Payment Solutions. The Fleet Payment Solutions segment provides customers with fleet vehicle payment processing services. The Other Payment Solutions segment provides customers with payment processing solutions for their corporate purchasing and transaction monitoring needs through its corporate purchase card, its prepaid and gift card products and services. WEX Inc., formerly known as Wright Express Corporation, is headquartered in South Portland, Maine. “

2/23/2018 – WEX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2018 – WEX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $167.00.

2/22/2018 – WEX was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2018 – WEX had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $163.00.

2/22/2018 – WEX had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $149.00.

2/22/2018 – WEX was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2018 – WEX was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2018 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $176.00.

1/25/2018 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2018 – WEX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $141.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE WEX) traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.78. 185,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,394. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $97.26 and a twelve month high of $161.06. The company has a market cap of $6,874.79, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.19 million. WEX had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 13.01%. WEX’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. equities analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 2,700 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $403,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,664.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

