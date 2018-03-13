Republic Services (RSG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Republic Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.0072344240211 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.85. 2,140,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,088. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In related news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $540,821.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $305,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,315.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,128 shares of company stock worth $1,553,897 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

