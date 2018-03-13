Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Position Decreased by GCA Investment Management LLC

GCA Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,739 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 3.5% of GCA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GCA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 279.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,897,000. CGOV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 920,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,816,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Republic Services, Inc. ( RSG ) opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22,820.61, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $69.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 36.41%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $83,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,052.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $135,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,897. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

