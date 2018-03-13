Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Equity Residential (EQR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 329.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,001,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 768,179 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $63,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2,976.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3,348.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $69.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $66.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Mark J. Parrell sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $427,913.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $26,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock worth $819,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential (NYSE EQR) opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21,909.77, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $630.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.83 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

