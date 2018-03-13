Relx (RELX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, "Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company's operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. "

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RELX. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Relx ( NYSE:RELX ) opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. Relx has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after buying an additional 326,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Relx by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 702,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after buying an additional 148,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Relx by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 83,126 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 10.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 81,262 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Relx by 12.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 702,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after buying an additional 78,468 shares during the period. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

