Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Receives $66.73 Average PT from Analysts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRGB. BidaskClub lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $86,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 859.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 224,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 91,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $342.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants in North America and focuses on serving selection of gourmet burgers. The Company’s menu features a line of gourmet burgers, which it makes from ground beef, as well as its line of Red’s Tavern Double Burgers and its Red Robin’s line of half-pound Angus beef burgers with various toppings.

