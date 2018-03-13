Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dermira (DERM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dermira (NASDAQ: DERM):

3/8/2018 – Dermira was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dermira, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on bringing medical dermatology products to dermatologists and their patients. The Company markets topical small molecule therapeutics that target acne, sebaceous gland hyperactivity, and inflammatory skin diseases. Its late-stage product candidates comprise Cimzia which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; DRM04 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating; and DRM01 which has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of acne. Dermira, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

3/6/2018 – Dermira was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2018 – Dermira was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/6/2018 – Dermira had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Dermira was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/5/2018 – Dermira was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Dermira was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Dermira had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They wrote, “We can attest that Dermira has been investing in pre-launch activities and had a strong presence at the AAD 2018 conference across all three of its key assets in acne, hyperhidrosis, and atopic dermatitis. We summarize 4Q:17 results in Exhibit 1 below. We reiterate our Buy rating in front of the binary acne read-out, which if positive, could drive significant upside to the stock. Data are expected in 1Q:18.””

2/22/2018 – Dermira was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Dermira was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2018 – Dermira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2018 – Dermira had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Swann from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2018 – Dermira was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We received a lot of questions regarding DERM’s stock strength on Friday, Jan. 12 (stock closed up 2.77% and was up ~9% intraday versus S&P 500, which closed up 0.67%).””

Shares of Dermira Inc (DERM) opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $435.79, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Dermira Inc has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $36.42.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 62.07% and a negative net margin of 6,678.29%. analysts forecast that Dermira Inc will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 3,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $82,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans sold 5,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $948,029 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

