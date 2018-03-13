Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Envision Healthcare (EVHC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Envision Healthcare (NYSE: EVHC) recently:

3/7/2018 – Envision Healthcare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

3/2/2018 – Envision Healthcare was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Envision Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Envision Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Envision Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Envision Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00. They wrote, “We reiterate our BUY rating and raise our PT to $46 based on an improving financial outlook given restructuring and easing utilization headwinds. The company characterized guidance as highly visible and not heroic. As such, we recommend continued exposure as utilization headwinds dissipate and the operational improvement plan takes hold. Key positive: High visibility into 2018 guidance: The low-end of 2018 adj-EBITDA of $960M is 87% in hand when annualizing 4Q’17. M&A from 2017 and 2018 should contribute an incremental $10-$15M and $20-$30M, respectively, bringing visibility up to 92% coverage at the low-end. Organic growth and further expense benefits from operational improvements would be the last leg in getting to guidance. Key negative: Consolidated organic growth rate lowered to 2-5% (was 3-6%) taking into account a softer utilization environment.””

2/26/2018 – Envision Healthcare was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Envision Healthcare had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Revised 2018 estimates. We are lowering our 2018 adjusted EPS estimate to $3.75 from $3.95 and bringing down our adjusted 2018 EBITDA estimate to $950.6 million from $982 million to account for slightly higher seasonality, primarily in terms of salary, wages and benefits, which account for the majority of EVHC’s operating expenses. Our new estimate is just below the $960 million midpoint of management’s potential 2018 performance, as outlined in a presentation last November, but it remains above the $925.1 million FactSet consensus.””

2/7/2018 – Envision Healthcare was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Envision Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2018 – Envision Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $43.50. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/24/2018 – Envision Healthcare was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Envision Healthcare Co. (NYSE:EVHC) opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5,186.47, a PE ratio of -21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. Envision Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $67.30.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Envision Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Envision Healthcare Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.

