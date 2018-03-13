Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 58,987 Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,987 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE CTT) opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc is a real estate company investing in timberlands. The Company primarily engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands located in the United States. It is focused on investing in timberlands and to manage such assets to provide current income and attractive long-term returns to its stockholders.

