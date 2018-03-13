Raymond James Financial Initiates Coverage on Eagle Materials (EXP)

Analysts at Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXP. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,002.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 137.2% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after buying an additional 115,968 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $805,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 590,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,893,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

