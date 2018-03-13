Raymond James & Associates Purchases 79,332 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,333,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,332 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ventas were worth $80,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 40.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,141,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,469.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,302 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,170,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,263,000 after acquiring an additional 750,316 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,895,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,090,000 after acquiring an additional 545,504 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,115,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Shares of Ventas, Inc. ( VTR ) opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17,698.88, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.92 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 83.82%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

