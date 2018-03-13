Range Resources (RRC) PT Set at $17.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KLR Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.70.

Range Resources (NYSE RRC) opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,880.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.69. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $30.30.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.71 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

In other news, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $500,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,850.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony V. Dub sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $46,525.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

