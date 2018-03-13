Raiden Network Token (RDN) Tops One Day Volume of $17.04 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $94.48 million and $17.04 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00020615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, OKEx and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00145657 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003411 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00034304 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011016 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006717 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,168,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RadonPay is an attempt to use the blockchain to send files of any size. The website is no longer working. “

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta, Kucoin, OKEx, Gate.io, Bibox, Binance and Token Store. It is not possible to buy Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.