Radware (RDWR) Earns News Impact Score of 0.11

News coverage about Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Radware earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 43.0428165167385 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Radware (RDWR) opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.77, a PE ratio of -136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.92. Radware has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.93 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.50) on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on Radware from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. is a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions. The Company’s solutions incorporate Distributed Denial of Service protection, Web application firewall (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications.

