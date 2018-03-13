Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 21,600 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,156,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,334,000 after purchasing an additional 751,800 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 2,125,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,139,000 after purchasing an additional 731,992 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $128,179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,590,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,953,000 after purchasing an additional 420,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,440,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Dentino sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $5,011,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Molina sold 19,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $1,500,720.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,525 shares of company stock worth $40,080,239. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. ( NYSE MOH ) opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4,508.79, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

