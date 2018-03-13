Quantitative Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cavium Inc (CAVM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cavium were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cavium by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cavium by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cavium by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,098 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Cavium by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cavium by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cavium from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Cavium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Cavium in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Cavium in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of Cavium Inc ( CAVM ) opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,355.56, a P/E ratio of -89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Cavium Inc has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $92.66.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.05 million. Cavium had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Cavium Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Cavium news, SVP Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 20,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,871,592.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony S. Thornley sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,538 shares of company stock worth $28,285,211. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cavium Profile

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

