Quanex Building Products Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of Quanex Building Products (NX) traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. 13,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $627.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dewayne Williams sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $189,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $389,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin P. Delaney sold 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,210,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,878.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,684 in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush downgraded Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quanex Building Products Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NX)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/quanex-building-products-co-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-04-nx.html.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation manufactures components for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the building products industry. The Company’s components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components, and kitchen and bath cabinet components. The Company operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components (NA Engineered Components), which consists of four operating segments primarily focused on the fenestration market in North America manufacturing vinyl profiles, insulating glass (IG) spacers, screens and other fenestration components; European Engineered Components (EU Engineered Components), which consists of the United Kingdom-based vinyl extrusion business, manufacturing vinyl profiles and conservatories, and the European insulating glass business manufacturing IG spacers, and North American Cabinet Components (NA Cabinet Components), which consists of the North American cabinet door and components business.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.