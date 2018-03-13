Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 369.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 956,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 752,793 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 85,729 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 131,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $4,835,935.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 915,605 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,374. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, November 17th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Comcast Co. (CMCSA) opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $172,450.55, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

