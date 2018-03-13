Qiwi (QIWI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QIWI. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Qiwi ( QIWI ) opened at $18.45 on Friday. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $1,090.00, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Qiwi during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Qiwi by 110.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company’s network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had deployed over 17.2 million virtual wallets, over 162,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over Russian rubles 70 billion cash and electronic payments monthly.

