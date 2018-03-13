QASH Reaches Market Cap of $230.87 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. QASH has a market capitalization of $230.87 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00007173 BTC on major exchanges including AEX, Qryptos, Huobi and Bitfinex. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008536 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00905617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003117 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010942 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00109250 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00211434 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Quoine, Bitfinex, EXX, Qryptos, Gate.io, AEX, EtherDelta and Huobi. It is not possible to buy QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

