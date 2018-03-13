Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY) Cut by Analyst

Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chuy's in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Chuy's’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. Chuy's had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.83%. Chuy's’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

CHUY has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy's from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chuy's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chuy's in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chuy's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of Chuy's (NASDAQ CHUY) opened at $26.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $439.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.28. Chuy's has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Chuy's by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chuy's by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Chuy's in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy's by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Chuy's in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc operates Chuy’s, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated 80 Chuy’s restaurants across 16 states. The Company offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups and salads.

