Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Issued By Jefferies Group

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of National Vision in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Binder now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

EYE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of National Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE ) opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2,570.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.71. National Vision has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an optical retail company. The Company is focused on offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. The Company’s segments include owned & host segment and legacy segment. The owned & host segment includes two owned brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores.

