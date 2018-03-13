Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for Essential Energy Services Ltd (ESN) Issued By Clarus Securities

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities reduced their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essential Energy Services in a research report issued on Friday. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services’ FY2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James Financial lowered Essential Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Essential Energy Services ( TSE:ESN ) opened at C$0.60 on Monday. Essential Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.45.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd is a Canada-based company, which provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada.

