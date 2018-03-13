Pura 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $502,638.00 (PURA)

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Pura has a market capitalization of $68.18 million and approximately $502,638.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pura has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One Pura coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004307 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pura

Pura is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 179,856,658 coins and its circulating supply is 173,074,164 coins. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial . The official website for Pura is www.pura.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Pura is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm “

Pura Coin Trading

Pura can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy Pura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pura must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

