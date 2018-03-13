Public Storage (PSA) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Public Storage by 841.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $1,060,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,951.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage ( NYSE PSA ) opened at $199.41 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $180.48 and a twelve month high of $232.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34,710.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 51.16%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 118.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. B. Riley set a $220.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Group set a $212.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Public Storage (PSA) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/public-storage-psa-shares-sold-by-caisse-de-depot-et-placement-du-quebec.html.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.