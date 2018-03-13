Prudential Public Limited (PUK) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PUK. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 257.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Prudential Public Limited ( PUK ) opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Prudential Public Limited has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $55.36.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

