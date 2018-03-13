Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Proofpoint were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 176,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 144,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000.

In other Proofpoint news, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $465,160.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $88,974.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,052.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,303 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) opened at $119.02 on Tuesday. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

