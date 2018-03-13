Presearch (PRE) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Presearch has a market cap of $30.75 million and $23,182.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Presearch has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.01920450 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007402 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016979 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029405 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002714 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Premium is a lite version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a Proof of Work algorithm similar to Litecoin, except the total supply is considerably lower – only 20 million coins. Premium is coin designed to offer cryptocurrency an entrance into the premium and bespoke products industry in the United Kingdom. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

