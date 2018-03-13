Premium Brands (PBH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.86 per share for the quarter.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$104.41. 6,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,449. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$72.07 and a 12 month high of C$110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3,220.00, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.47.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$122.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Premium Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$109.31.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is a Canada-based company that, through its subsidiaries, owns a range of specialty food manufacturing and food distribution businesses. The Company’s segments include Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. Its family of brands and businesses include Conte Foods, Larosa Foods, McSweeney’s, Direct Plus, OvenPride and Island City Baking.

