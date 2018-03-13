Premia Global Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Stock

Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 17.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 76,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 257,569 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 90,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 5,935,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,798,000 after acquiring an additional 537,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 340,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after buying an additional 177,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

