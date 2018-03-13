Premia Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 69,871 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 69,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,006,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,098 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,012,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,797,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965,492 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,788,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 735,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,578,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,517,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 268,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYG. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Davy Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC ( NYSE:LYG ) opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $68,827.04, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.1141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

