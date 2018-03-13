Praxair, Inc. (PX) Holdings Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 468,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Praxair were worth $72,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Praxair by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxair by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Praxair by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Praxair by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 23,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxair by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Praxair alerts:

PX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Praxair to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Praxair to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Praxair, Inc. ( NYSE PX ) opened at $161.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46,130.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. Praxair, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $166.95.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Praxair had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 10.90%. research analysts forecast that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Praxair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/praxair-inc-px-holdings-reduced-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.