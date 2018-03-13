Praxair, Inc. (PX) Holdings Boosted by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC raised its position in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxair in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,366,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Praxair by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,399,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Praxair by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 678,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Praxair by 40,275.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,611,000 after buying an additional 2,222,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Praxair by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Praxair, Inc. (PX) opened at $161.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $45,967.70, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Praxair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $166.95.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.54%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Praxair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. Praxair’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

PX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Praxair from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Praxair from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Praxair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

