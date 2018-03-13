PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,894 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the February 15th total of 1,332,505 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,620 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio alerts:

Shares of PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio (NASDAQ KBWB) opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $60.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio (KBWB) Short Interest Down 91.8% in February” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/powershares-kbw-bank-portfolio-kbwb-short-interest-down-91-8-in-february.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.