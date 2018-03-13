PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (SPHB) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 123,259.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,397,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396,527 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II worth $59,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (SPHB) opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $46.04.

